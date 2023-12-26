Skip to content
Softair gun causes a stir at Munich Central Station

Two people with a softair gun and ammunition caused a stir at Munich Central Station before Christmas. A witness had called the police from a train heading towards Munich on the Friday before Christmas Eve and reported that a woman and a man were talking about having a gun and ammunition with...

Police operation - Softair gun causes a stir at Munich Central Station

Two people with a softair gun and ammunition caused a stir at Munich Central Station before Christmas. A witness had called the police from a train heading towards Munich on the Friday before Christmas Eve and reported that a woman and a man were talking about having a gun and ammunition with them, as the federal police announced on Tuesday. Numerous police officers then came to the platform and cleared the station.

After the train arrived, the federal police checked a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman and found the soft air weapon and ammunition. It was not initially clear why the two were traveling with the weapon. The officers are now investigating a violation of the Weapons Act.

Source: www.stern.de

