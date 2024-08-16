American Pop Duo - Sofi Tukker on her love of German bread

American dance-pop duo Sofi Tukker raves about German bread**. "For me, there's nothing better than a good German multigrain bread with grains. That's my favorite bread of all," Sophie Hawley-Weld told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Duo partner Tucker Halpern also ranks German bread high on his list: "I love German bread. We both live gluten-free, but especially in Germany, we break the rules," said the 34-year-old.

Coinciding with their love for German bread, the duo releases their third album, titled "Bread," this coming Friday (August 23). "We named it 'Bread' because people all over the world gather around bread to connect, share common ideas, and get pure energy. That's what our music should do for people," describes Hawley-Weld. "'Bread' is also an acronym for 'Be Really Energetic And Dance' (in English: be very energetic and dance)."

The 32-year-old connects with Germany not just through her love for bread. "I was born in Frankfurt and lived there for four years. Then I went to a German school and was also here for exchange programs, including in Dresden," recalls Hawley-Weld. "It's a very nostalgic place for me. It's my childhood, and it's very familiar to me."

Halpern, born in the US state of Massachusetts, also feels very comfortable in Germany. "I feel like Germany has supported us throughout our entire career. It just felt close and cozy. I appreciate that very much," he says. In November, Sofi Tukker will play two of their own Germany concerts in Hamburg and Berlin, and in Cologne as support for DJ Kygo, with their new album in tow.

