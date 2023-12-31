Söder wants compulsory military service - and a drone army

In 2011, compulsory military service is suspended - and practically abolished. But times have changed. CSU leader Söder is now calling for the suspension to be reversed. He also wants the Bundeswehr to be better equipped: among other things, tens of thousands of drones are to be purchased.

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder is calling for the reintroduction of compulsory military service for at least seven months. "From today's perspective, the suspension was a mistake," the CSU leader told Bild am Sonntag. The argument at the time was "that we no longer have a threat in Europe. That is different now. With a growing threat situation, the reintroduction of compulsory military service makes sense".

This would not happen overnight, the CSU chairman continued. "We are talking about implementation over a period of five years at the earliest in order to adapt the necessary structures," said Söder. "To ensure proper basic training, this should last at least seven months." Such a service would also strengthen "the bond between young people and the state and society".

A "general compulsory service" could be an alternative, but would be "constitutionally difficult to enforce", added the CSU chairman. Compulsory military service would apply to men, while compulsory social service would apply to everyone, said Söder - "although the Bundeswehr is of course open to women".

In the meantime, Söder pleaded for a bonus for those who do voluntary military service. "The current offer is not attractive enough," he said. "All those who voluntarily serve for a year should receive a bonus: for example, a reduction in the numerus clausus for university studies, the waiving of practical semesters or a reduction in the training period."

"100,000 drones for our armed forces"

Söder also called for the Bundeswehr to be better equipped: "We must make our country 100 percent capable of defending itself. Firstly, that means: full equipment, full ammunition depots, full training opportunities." The procurement system must be "revolutionized". A "drone army with 100,000 drones for our armed forces" is also necessary. A modern infrastructure with new barracks, new depot structures and new administrative units is also needed. "This is the only way to create a larger and stronger Bundeswehr as the threat situation grows."

Compulsory military service was suspended in July 2011 after 55 years by then Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg of the CSU. In practice, this amounted to the abolition of military and civilian service, as all structures for the conscription and training of a larger number of soldiers were also abolished.

