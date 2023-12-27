Skip to content
Söder: Schäuble has rendered great services to Germany

Markus Söder (CSU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) has paid tribute to the late former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble for his political achievements. Schäuble had rendered great services to Germany as Federal Minister of the Interior, Chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, CDU Chairman and President of the Bundestag, among other things, Söder wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

State Parliament President Ilse Aigner(CSU) announced that Schäuble's death meant the loss of a politician who had played a key role in shaping and influencing German and European politics for decades. "Thanks to his comprehensive expertise, determination and assertiveness, he was highly regarded as an influential and successful crisis manager," said Aigner in a statement.

Schäuble, who had been a CDU/CSU politician for many years, fell asleep peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday evening at the age of 81, the family announced on Wednesday.

