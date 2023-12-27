Reactions to Schäuble's death - Söder: Schäuble has rendered great services to Germany

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) has paid tribute to the late former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble for his political achievements. Schäuble had rendered great services to Germany as Federal Minister of the Interior, Chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, CDU Chairman and President of the Bundestag, among other things, Söder wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

State Parliament President Ilse Aigner(CSU) announced that Schäuble's death meant the loss of a politician who had played a key role in shaping and influencing German and European politics for decades. "Thanks to his extensive expertise, determination and assertiveness, he was highly regarded as an influential and successful crisis manager," said Aigner in a statement.

The President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, said: "In the long decades of his political career, I perceived Wolfgang Schäuble as an extraordinarily upright, unwavering person and came to appreciate him as someone who honestly had the well-being of our country at heart." Schäuble's life's work had shaped Germany over five decades, added the former Chairwoman of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. "His experience, his clear compass and his loud voice will be sorely missed in our politics."

Schäuble, a long-time CDU politician, died peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday evening at the age of 81, the family announced on Wednesday.

