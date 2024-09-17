Soder proposes collaborating with Merz, as per the original text.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has secured Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Söder's backing for his run as chancellor candidate in the upcoming federal election. After a meeting with Merz, Söder declared, "In layman's terms, the 'K' issue is sorted, Friedrich Merz is the man for the job."

"I'm on board with this and voicing my support openly. Any expectation from the traffic light coalition or our political rivals that the Union will fracture in this crucial personnel decision, well, that expectation is bound to be dashed. The Union is one solid unit on this matter."

Söder revealed that the meeting between him and Merz had been in the works for quite some time. "We fully recognize our duty towards the Union, the nation, and democracy in Germany. The Union is the last significant people's party and a crucial 'pillar of stability' for our democracy. Historically, the CDU, being the larger sister party within the Union, has the right of first refusal."

Merz is making use of this right, Söder affirmed, adding, "He has my unwavering support, and this comes with a great deal of personal respect that's grown out of our collaborative journey. Moreover, Söder announced that things won't be 'business as usual.' 'We're going to shake things up together.'"

Merz: CDU and CSU need to work together better

Merz elaborated that the Union represents the last bastion of people's parties in various parts of the country. "We've always understood that our responsibilities extend beyond both parties and our individual selves," he stated. According to him and Söder, they've made a pact to ensure that the tumultuous power struggle witnessed in 2021 for chancellor candidacy won't happen again. "As we make good on that promise today, CDU and CSU are promising to work better together."

Ahead of their discussions on Monday evening, an announcement from North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst had surfaced, affirming his decision to abstain from chancellor candidacy.

"The Commission, consisting of leaders from the CDU and CSU, will play a crucial role in ensuring that Merz and Söder's pact to work better together is fulfilled. This collaborative effort is essential to present a united front against the traffic light coalition and other political rivals in the federal election."

"Moreover, The Commission will oversee the implementation of Merz's plan to 'shake things up' and improve the Union's relationship within and beyond the parties, following Söder's declaration that 'business as usual' is not an option."

