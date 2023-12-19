Religion - Söder praises Leipzig ruling: the cross "belongs to Bavaria"

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder has expressly praised the Federal Administrative Court's ruling on the controversial cross decree: "The cross is a sign of our Christian and cultural character. It belongs to Bavaria," the CSU leader told the German Press Agency in Munich on Tuesday.

The head of the CSU parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, Klaus Holetschek, emphasized: "Bavaria is a state of diversity, tolerance and, of course, freedom of religion, but Bavaria is also a Christian state and it is right that the Free State expresses this with the cross."

The court had previously ruled that the crosses could remain in Bavaria's authorities. The judges rejected complaints that demanded the repeal of the regulation in force since 2018, according to which a cross must be displayed in the entrance area of every office building as a "clearly visible expression of Bavaria's historical and cultural character". The regulation goes back to an idea of Söder, who had taken over the office of Minister President from Horst Seehofer a few weeks earlier.

Information on the appointment

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de