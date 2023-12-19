Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsreligionleipziggovernmentprocessesmunichmarkus södercsugermanygerman press agencyadministrationsaxonybavariafederal administrative courtcross decree

Söder praises Leipzig ruling: the cross "belongs to Bavaria"

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder has expressly praised the ruling of the Federal Administrative Court on the controversial cross decree: "The cross is a sign of our Christian and cultural character. It belongs to Bavaria," the CSU leader told the German Press Agency in Munich on Tuesday.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder sits in the Bavarian state parliament. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder sits in the Bavarian state parliament. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Religion - Söder praises Leipzig ruling: the cross "belongs to Bavaria"

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder has expressly praised the Federal Administrative Court's ruling on the controversial cross decree: "The cross is a sign of our Christian and cultural character. It belongs to Bavaria," the CSU leader told the German Press Agency in Munich on Tuesday.

The head of the CSU parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, Klaus Holetschek, emphasized: "Bavaria is a state of diversity, tolerance and, of course, freedom of religion, but Bavaria is also a Christian state and it is right that the Free State expresses this with the cross."

The court had previously ruled that the crosses could remain in Bavaria's authorities. The judges rejected complaints that demanded the repeal of the regulation in force since 2018, according to which a cross must be displayed in the entrance area of every office building as a "clearly visible expression of Bavaria's historical and cultural character". The regulation goes back to an idea of Söder, who had taken over the office of Minister President from Horst Seehofer a few weeks earlier.

Information on the appointment

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest