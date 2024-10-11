Soder perceives Germany as experiencing both financial and cultural strains due to immigration.

Before the commencement of the CSU party conference in Augsburg, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU) urged for a shift in immigration policy. "Our nation is financially and culturally overburdened," Söder shared with the "Augsburger Allgemeine". "Many individuals no longer feel comfortable in their communities, and in some classrooms, German isn't even the primary language spoken," the CSU leader added. "Immigration is outpacing our capacity to manage it."

Germany requires a reversal in immigration policies to quell extremist political forces. "This even encompasses revising asylum laws," Söder stated in the "Augsburger Allgemeine". He echoed similar sentiments in the "Bild" newspaper on Friday: "We need a comprehensive, long-term initiative, including revisions to asylum laws. It's unacceptable that in Germany, politics can't dictate who enters the country."

According to the draft resolution for the Augsburg party conference, the CSU aims to propose replacing the individual right to asylum in the Basic Law with an "institutional guarantee" that is no longer subject to judicial review. The resolution of the party executive also advocates for reducing the number of asylum applications to under 100,000 per year. "The influx is excessive and unmanageable," Söder informed "Bild".

The CSU also supports increased deportations, as indicated in the resolution. "Individuals without a legitimate claim to asylum should be expeditiously returned," Söder shared with the "Augsburger Allgemeine". This includes deportations to Syria and Afghanistan, he added.

The CSU is convening in Augsburg for a two-day party conference starting in the afternoon. The main focus of the delegate meeting initially revolves around Söder's speech, with the CDU chairman and joint union candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz, expected to address the sister party on Saturday. In addition to the migration resolution, the delegates will deliberate on two further resolutions on economic and foreign policy.

