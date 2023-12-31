CSU leader - Söder on the K-question: If you start too early, you miss

CSU leader Markus Söder has warned against deciding too early on a Union candidate for chancellor for the 2025 federal elections. "We should not allow ourselves to be distracted in the CDU/CSU by a premature discussion," Söder, who is also Bavarian Minister President, told Bild am Sonntag. "It's like a penalty shoot-out: If you start too early, you miss." The issue will be clarified between the party leaders of the CDU and CSU, said Söder. "We both understand each other so well that we can manage this well. And that's why it's important not to let ourselves drift now."

Söder currently sees CDU leader Friedrich Merz as the first contender for the candidacy: "Of course, the leader of the larger party among the Union sisters is a natural candidate. If we were to vote now, he would also be the clear favorite. And I advocate a new election as soon as possible."

Söder promised that there would be no new dispute over the candidate for chancellor: "2021 will not be repeated." The next Bundestag will be regularly elected in the fall of 2025. In 2021, Söder had left the Union's candidacy for chancellor to then CDU party leader Armin Laschet after a bitter power struggle.

In August, Söder had spoken out in favor of not choosing the Union's candidate for chancellor until after elections in the east. In September 2024, new state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

