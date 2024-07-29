- Söder is going to Munich with 20 followers to eat doner

CSU leader Markus Söder dined on doner with selected followers of his Instagram account. To kick things off, he went with 20 chosen ones to a Munich restaurant, and another doner dinner with 20 more Instagram followers is planned for Wednesday in his hometown of Nuremberg. The free dinner was preceded by a lottery, with which Söder wanted to thank his 500,000th Instagram follower. Since then, he has already gained 583,000 followers, likely also due to perfectly staged campaigns like this one.

According to Söder, almost 45,000 people applied for the doner meal. "I can't possibly manage that, I don't even know if there are that many doners available in Bavaria at once," he said. Therefore, 40 people were selected. All winners will receive not only a doner but also a T-shirt with the print "Söder Kebab".

The selected individuals for the doner dinner were chosen from Markus Söder's Instagram followers. The Commission will need to review the lottery process used by Söder to ensure fairness and compliance with regulations.

Read also: