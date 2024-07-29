- Söder is going to Munich with 20 followers to eat doner

Promises fulfilled: CSU leader Markus Söder has eaten doner with selected followers of his Instagram account. To kick things off, he went to a Munich restaurant with 20 chosen ones, and another doner meal with 20 more Instagram followers is planned for Wednesday in his hometown of Nuremberg.

Söder's follower count continues to rise

The free dinner was preceded by a raffle, with which Söder wanted to thank his 500,000th Instagram follower. Since then, he has already gained 583,000 followers, likely also due to perfectly staged campaigns like this one.

According to Söder, almost 45,000 people applied for the doner meal. "I can't manage that, I don't even know if there are that many doners in Bavaria at once," he said. Therefore, 40 people were selected who will now get to have dinner with him, "I'm really looking forward to that."

Another giveaway to keep attention high

All winners will not only receive a doner but also a T-shirt with the print "Söder Kebab" in red. For those who didn't win the raffle and those interested in Instagram, Söder has another giveaway: "For those who can't be there, there's something very special: 500 original Söder Kebab T-shirts!" You can wear it on vacation, sleep in it, "or you just look great in it," the minister-president said recently.

Interested parties must register for this on a form provided on the CSU homepage, including their username on Instagram or Tiktok and their address.

Söder much more successful on Instagram than his own party

Söder is exceptionally successful in social media compared to many other state and federal politicians, for example with the hashtag #söderisst, with which he regularly posts his usually hearty and meat-heavy meals.

