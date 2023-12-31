German Armed Forces - Söder calls for compulsory military service of at least seven months

CSU leader Markus Söder has spoken out in favor of a return to compulsory military service of at least seven months. "From today's perspective, the suspension was a mistake," he told Bild am Sonntag. "The argument at the time was that we no longer have a threat in Europe. That's different now. With a growing threat situation, the reintroduction of compulsory military service makes sense." The reintroduction would not happen overnight, he conceded. "We are talking about implementation over a period of five years at the earliest in order to adapt the necessary structures."

Compulsory military service was suspended in July 2011 after 55 years by the then Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU). In practice, this was tantamount to abolishing military and civilian service, as all structures for drafting and training a large number of soldiers were also abolished.

Minister has various models under review

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius(SPD) is currently having models of compulsory service examined due to the changed security situation following the Russian attack on Ukraine. He had stated that he was also looking at the Swedish conscription model. "There, all young men and women are conscripted and only a selected number of them end up doing their basic military service. Whether something like this would also be conceivable for us is part of these considerations," he told Welt am Sonntag in mid-December.

Criticism came mainly from the FDP and the Greens, but SPD leader Saskia Esken also distanced herself from the proposal. The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl, then called for an objective debate to be held in the new year on the models for general service in the Bundeswehr and civilian organizations.

Söder wants 100,000 drones for the Bundeswehr

Söder, who is also the Bavarian Minister President, told "Bams": "We must make our country 100 percent capable of defense. Firstly, that means: full equipment, full ammunition depots, full training opportunities." The procurement system must be "revolutionized". A "drone army with 100,000 drones for our armed forces" is also necessary. A modern infrastructure with new barracks, new depot structures and new administrative units is also needed. "This is the only way to create a larger and stronger Bundeswehr in the face of a growing threat situation."

On the subject of reintroducing compulsory military service, he said: "To ensure proper basic training, this should last at least seven months." As an alternative, one could also consider a general compulsory service, but this would be difficult to enforce constitutionally. "Compulsory military service would apply to men. Compulsory social service for everyone," explained Söder. "Although, of course, the Bundeswehr is open to women."

The CSU leader said that a start should already be made on strengthening voluntary military service. "The current offer is not attractive enough. All those who voluntarily serve for a year should receive a bonus: for example, a reduction in the numerus clausus for university studies, the waiving of practical semesters or a shortening of the training period." The service should also be better paid. "Of course, all of this must also apply to basic military service."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de