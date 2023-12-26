Parties - Söder calls for abolition of the new Bundestag electoral law

CSU leader Markus Söder never wants his party to form a coalition in the federal government again unless the new federal electoral law is abolished. "The CSU can only participate in government if the changes to electoral law are reversed. That is a basic condition for a coalition," the Bavarian Minister President told the German Press Agency in Munich.

The CDU/CSU is hoping for a supreme court ruling on the amendment to the electoral law in 2024. The "Ampel" parliamentary groups had decided on the reform in the summer against vehement opposition from the CDU/CSU. They justified this with the intention of reducing the size of the Bundestag. With currently 736 members, the Bundestag is the largest freely elected parliament in the world. The new electoral law now caps the number of seats at 630.

Second vote result

After the amendment, elections will continue to be based on first and second votes. However, there are no longer any overhang and compensatory mandates. In future, only the result of a party's second vote will determine the number of seats it wins. As a result, successful constituency candidates may not receive their direct mandate. The basic mandate clause will also be abolished. According to this clause, parties previously entered the Bundestag with the strength of their second vote result even if they were below the five percent threshold but won at least three direct mandates.

If the CSU were to fall below the 5% threshold in the election, it would no longer be represented in the Bundestag, even if it won almost all direct mandates in Bavaria, as it did in the last Bundestag election. In order for the ruling to be relevant for the Bundestag elections, the decision would have to be made as soon as possible in 2024. So far, however, no timetable has been announced by Karlsruhe.

Söder believes the CDU/CSU is well positioned for 2024, more united than it has been for a long time and ready to govern immediately: "We are far ahead in the polls and are about as strong as all three traffic light parties combined. People trust us to solve the country's problems best." In contrast, the traffic light party is completely divided and no longer able to keep to its own agreements. "It would therefore make sense for the Federal Chancellor to put the question of trust to the people." Söder once again called for early elections on June 9, together with the European elections.

