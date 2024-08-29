Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Potsdam

Social advice and legal assistance center for consumers

Low-income individuals often feel powerless in legal disputes. They now have the opportunity to obtain counseling at reduced costs from the Consumer Advice Center.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Economically disadvantaged individuals can secure reduced-cost legal counsel from the Consumer...
Economically disadvantaged individuals can secure reduced-cost legal counsel from the Consumer Advice Center Brandenburg commencing in September.

- Social advice and legal assistance center for consumers

Individuals with minimal income can now gain access to reasonably priced legal guidance from the Consumer Advice Center Brandenburg, commencing in September. The headquarters in Potsdam declared that standard legal advice will now cost only 5 euros, as opposed to the original 20 euros, once evidence of eligibility is presented.

Eligible candidates incorporate individuals receiving state subsidies, such as unemployment benefits, social assistance, basic security, housing allowance, BAföG, or benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. Individuals exempt from the broadcasting fee can as well benefit from this reduced fee.

As expressed by the Consumer Advice Center's director, Christian A. Rumpke, "no one should miss out on legal counsel due to financial constraints." General legal advice encompasses a variety of topics, including purchase agreements and service contracts. Rumpke further elaborated, "issues like a concealed newspaper subscription, an overpriced craftsman's invoice, or problems associated with canceling a mobile phone contract can disproportionately impact people with limited income."

Minister of Consumer Protection, Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens), remarked on the initiation of the social tariff as "a powerful symbol for social equity."

The Consumer Advice Center Brandenburg, situated in The Potsdam, extended its reduced-cost legal guidance to individuals eligible under various state subsidies and exemptions. With the headquarters in The Potsdam leading the change, eligible individuals can now seek legal counsel for topics like purchase agreements and service contracts at only 5 euros.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public