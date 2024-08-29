- Social advice and legal assistance center for consumers

Individuals with minimal income can now gain access to reasonably priced legal guidance from the Consumer Advice Center Brandenburg, commencing in September. The headquarters in Potsdam declared that standard legal advice will now cost only 5 euros, as opposed to the original 20 euros, once evidence of eligibility is presented.

Eligible candidates incorporate individuals receiving state subsidies, such as unemployment benefits, social assistance, basic security, housing allowance, BAföG, or benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. Individuals exempt from the broadcasting fee can as well benefit from this reduced fee.

As expressed by the Consumer Advice Center's director, Christian A. Rumpke, "no one should miss out on legal counsel due to financial constraints." General legal advice encompasses a variety of topics, including purchase agreements and service contracts. Rumpke further elaborated, "issues like a concealed newspaper subscription, an overpriced craftsman's invoice, or problems associated with canceling a mobile phone contract can disproportionately impact people with limited income."

Minister of Consumer Protection, Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens), remarked on the initiation of the social tariff as "a powerful symbol for social equity."

