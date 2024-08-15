- Soccer player Marco Reus signs with LA Galaxy.

Former football national player Marco Reus' transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy is complete. The club announced that the 35-year-old has signed a contract lasting two and a half years, until the end of the 2026 season. ESPN had previously reported on the deal. After his contract with Borussia Dortmund expired, Reus will join the US-based team on a free transfer. The offensive player is set to be officially presented this Friday evening (CET). In the past, football stars like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have also played for Los Angeles.

LA Galaxy Manager: "Marco Reus is a world-class player"

"All the best in California, Marco!" the BVB wrote on its homepage. After twelve years, Dortmund had not offered Reus a new contract. However, the native Dortmunder said he still had the desire for "a new adventure."

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has shone at the highest level and has played in two Champions League finals for Borussia Dortmund and with the German national team at the World Cup," said Will Kuntz, General Manager of LA Galaxy. "We are excited about Marco's contribution to LA Galaxy as we enter the crucial final stages of the MLS 2024 season and beyond."

After a disappointing 2023 season, in which LA missed the playoffs, Galaxy is currently one of the title contenders. With Reus as an additional offensive option, the team aims to win its first MLS Cup title since 2014. "He is a proven winner and leader whose talent and vision for the game will fit seamlessly into the group as we prepare for the league restart and the playoff run," explained coach Greg Vanney.

