So far 612 applications due to corona vaccination damage

So far, 612 applications have been submitted in Rhineland-Palatinate due to possible health damage following coronavirus vaccination. Of these, nine cases have been decided positively, the State Office for Social Affairs, Youth and Care in Mainz announced on Wednesday. SWR had previously...

A doctor vaccinates a woman against corona.
A doctor vaccinates a woman against corona.

Health - So far 612 applications due to corona vaccination damage

So far, 612 applications have been submitted in Rhineland-Palatinate due to possible health damage following coronavirus vaccination. Of these, nine cases have been decided positively, the State Office for Social Affairs, Youth and Care in Mainz announced on Wednesday. SWR had previously reported on this. Four of the nine recognized cases of vaccine damage involved the vaccine from Astrazeneca, three involved the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and two involved the vaccine from Biontech.

According to the information provided, 199 applications were rejected. 17 cases were settled in a different way, for example by withdrawing the application or passing it on to another responsible federal state. According to the state office, the remaining 387 cases are still being processed.

The state office stated that not every illness that occurs in connection with a vaccination constitutes vaccine damage. Vaccine damage to be recognized refers to the health and economic consequences of "damage to health caused by a public vaccination that goes beyond the usual extent of a vaccination reaction". The vaccination itself, the damage to health afterwards and any lasting damage to health beyond six months must be proven.

