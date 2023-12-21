Seasonal enjoyment - So aromatic: recipe for a winter lamb's lettuce salad with caramelized walnuts and persimmon

Rapunzel, Vogerl or Nüsslisalat - lamb's lettuce is known by many names. This winter crop is characterized by its intense nutty aroma, which goes well with many dishes, especially in the cold season. Lamb's lettuce harmonizes particularly well with sweet and tangy components. Seasonal fruit such as oranges or persimmons in particular add a sophisticated twist to its characteristic, strong flavor, paired with crunchy nuts and a fruity, sour dressing to create a spectacle for the taste buds.

However, lamb's lettuce is not only a culinary delight, but also has an impressive nutritional profile: its numerous vitamins, minerals and trace elements make it a nutrient bomb on cold winter days. Enough reasons to serve it as often as possible this season.

Recipe for a winter lamb's lettuce salad with caramelized walnuts and persimmon

Ingredients for four portions

300 to 400 grams lamb's lettuce

2 persimmons

1 pomegranate

2 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon cinnamon

70 grams walnuts

30 grams cane sugar

1 teaspoon spicy mustard

2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

90 milliliters olive oil

2 to 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

200 grams feta cheese, alternatively: sliced Parmesan cheese

salt, pepper

Preparation

Wash and drain the lamb's lettuce. Wash the persimmon, remove the stalk and cut into cubes. Cut the pomegranate in half, hold the halves cut-side down and tap the seeds out of the halves over a large bowl. Peel and crush the garlic cloves. Drain the feta and cut into pieces. Place the persimmons on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Sprinkle with cinnamon and drizzle with a dash of oil. Roast in a fan oven at 200 degrees for about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Pour the cane sugar and about 20 milliliters of water into a non-stick pan. Bring to the boil until the sugar has dissolved. Add the walnuts and stir until everything is combined. Continue stirring until the sugar settles on the nuts. Reduce the heat, transfer to baking paper and leave to cool. Prepare the dressing: Mix the mustard, maple syrup, olive oil and balsamic vinegar together in a bowl. Stir in the garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

+++ Read also +++

Winter indulgence: recipe for a warming red cabbage pasta with pumpkin seeds, sour cream and herbs

Simple and delicious: recipe for a creamy one-pot pasta with pumpkin, feta and spinach

Recipe for a hearty one-pot farmer's pot

Vegetarian, simple, delicious: recipe for an aromatic pumpkin lasagne

Oriental delight: recipe for a warming minced eggplant pan with potatoes and feta

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de