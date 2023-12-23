Weather - Snow and rain on Saturday: Mild on Christmas Eve

Snow and rain will dominate the weather in Berlin and Brandenburg on Saturday. Snow showers will fall from Prignitz to Lausitz, especially at the start of the day, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Saturday. Later, it will still snow sporadically in the Uckermark, and rain will move from the south and west through Brandenburg to Berlin. Temperatures will reach three to five degrees.

During the night, a mixture of snow and rain will fall at three to zero degrees. Sunday(Christmas Eve) will be rainy with mild temperatures of nine to eleven degrees. In the afternoon, the DWD is forecasting isolated breaks in the rain.

At night, it will continue to rain at times with temperatures between ten and seven degrees. Rain will continue to fall on Monday. It will remain mild at ten to twelve degrees. Stormy gusts of wind in places.

Weather forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de