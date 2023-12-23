Skip to content
Snow and rain in Saxony: Christmas Eve will be mild

Snow and rain will dominate the weather in Saxony on Saturday. Above 400 meters and east of the Elbe it is snowing, in the Erzgebirge a lot of snow falls in a few hours, according to the German Weather Service on Saturday. In the afternoon, the snow will gradually change to rain.

Snow and rain will dominate the weather in Saxony on Saturday. Above 400 meters and east of the Elbe it is snowing, in the Erzgebirge a lot of snow falls in a few hours, according to the German Weather Service on Saturday. In the afternoon, the snow will gradually change to rain. It will be stormy in the mountains, with gale-force winds on the Fichtelberg. Temperatures will reach three to five degrees, in the mountains minus one to three degrees.

At night it will continue rainy and overcast, with snow initially falling in the upper Osterzgebirge and Upper Lusatia. It will cool down to between four and one degree Celsius, in ridge areas to minus one degree Celsius. On Sunday (Christmas Eve), the weather will be overcast and rainy with mild temperatures of nine to eleven degrees, four to eight degrees in the mountains. It will also thaw there on Sunday. It will be stormy in places, with gales on the Fichtelberg.

The rain slowly subsides in the second half of the night. Temperatures drop to eight to three degrees. It will continue to rain on Monday, but there will be dry spells in between. Highs will be ten to twelve degrees, four to nine degrees in the mountains.

Weather forecast

