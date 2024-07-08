Police operation on Borkum - Snorting cattle surround 65-year-old woman - she saves herself by climbing a tree

A woman walking on the North Sea island of Borkum climbed a tree to escape snuffling cattle, a police spokesperson in Leer, Lower Saxony, announced on Monday. The 65-year-old had gone to the meadow and suddenly found herself surrounded by Galloway cattle, according to the police. She climbed the tree out of fear.

Police on Borkum warn: Do not enter cattle pastures

The officers then helped her get down from the tree and subsequently advised her, reports the "Borkumer Zeitung". The police emphasized that the marked paths should not be left. This would endanger not only one's own safety but also that of the animals. People are frequently attacked by cattle during hikes, especially in the Almen area, with fatal consequences.

The woman's incident serves as a reminder for visitors to obey the warnings on Borkum, advising against entering cattle pastures. Despite the incident occurring on Borkum, similar incidents often occur in the Almen area, leading to potential harm for both visitors and the cattle.

