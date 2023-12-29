Crime - Sniffer dog sniffs out drugs for over 30,000 euros

Thanks to narcotics detection dog "Cooper", a 22-year-old man was arrested at the German-Dutch border for attempting to smuggle drugs. It was about 1.5 kilograms of MDMA, which is a basic substance for the production of ecstasy, as the federal police announced on Friday. The man is in custody.

During an inspection of a long-distance coach on Thursday evening in a parking lot in Bunderneuland (Leer district), the dog hit the man's seat. The drugs were found to have a street price of around 34,000 euros. They were confiscated and criminal proceedings were initiated for violation of the Narcotics Act.

