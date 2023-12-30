Skip to content
Smoking in bed? Two injured and 100,000 euros damage

A man is said to have smoked a cigarette in bed and caused a room fire in Altshausen ( Ravensburg district). This caused damage of around 100,000 euros and the 69-year-old and another resident of the building were slightly injured, the police announced on Saturday.

According to the report, the 69-year-old's mattress caught fire while he was smoking on Friday evening. The fire spread to the room. According to the police, the smoke alarm in the room alerted the other 28 residents and they were able to leave the building.

The 69-year-old and another man were taken to hospital with mild smoke inhalation. The police are now investigating the 69-year-old for negligent arson.

