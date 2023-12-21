Bundesliga - Smits and Moreschi leave Bietigheim handball team

SG BBM Bietigheim is losing two more key players for the coming season. Dutch backcourt player Inger Smits and Brazilian international goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi will leave the German handball champions in the summer. "Inger and Gabi have played a major part in our success story in recent years," said Sports Director Gerrit Winnen in a statement on Thursday. "Thanks to their exceptional performances, they have not only played their way into the hearts of our fans, but also into the focus of top European clubs."

The Bietigheim club has not announced where the duo will be moving to. The club had already announced in September that Kelly Dulfer would be joining the Hungarian club Györi ETO KC next summer.

Source: www.stern.de