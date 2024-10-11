Smith's interception effectively eliminates the Seahawks from playoff contention permanently.

The Seattle Seahawks are currently enduring an unexpected slide in the NFL following a promising start to the season. Guided by quarterback Geno Smith, the team suffered a significant setback against the San Francisco 49ers in a heated divisional clash, marking their third consecutive loss.

The 49ers, under the leadership of quarterback Brock Purdy, emerged victorious in this crucial NFL game, defeating the Seahawks 36-24. Purdy threw for three touchdown passes. The 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February, now stand with a balanced record of 3 wins and 3 losses. This triumph allowed the 49ers to tie with the Seahawks in the NFC West, who have suffered three consecutive defeats after commencing the season with three victories.

In this specific contest, the 49ers dominated the first half, leading 23-3 at the onset of the second. A kick-off return ignited a Seahawks comeback endeavor. However, Geno Smith's second interception ultimately proved deciding, allowing the 49ers to seal the victory. Purdy completed 255 passing yards without an interception, but tight end George Kittle was the game-changer with two touchdown receptions in the second half. In the forthcoming week, the 49ers will confront the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, headed by renowned quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in a repeat of the Super Bowl.

There has been a tumultuous period with the New York Jets surrounding acclaimed quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The team chose to part ways with head coach Robert Saleh midweek. Saleh was dismissed due to recent setbacks, including a 9-10 loss to the Denver Broncos and a 17-23 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in London. For the remainder of the season, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been elevated to the role of head coach. Ulbrich has been instrumental in one of the NFL's top defensive units this season and is anticipated to steer the team, featuring veteran Rodgers, into the playoffs.

