Kim Kardashian - Smartphone game removed from the stores

Fans of Kim Kardashian (43) will no longer be able to play the smartphone game named after the entrepreneur. According to a media report, "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" will be discontinued in a few weeks.

The video game, which was originally published by Glu Mobile in summer 2014 and was previously available for Android and iOS, can no longer be found in Apple's App Store and on Google Play. A screenshot published by TMZ shows that in-app purchases have also been deactivated. Players can currently still spend in-game currency that they already own before access is to be completely restricted on April 8.

Kim Kadashian: Energy for "other passions"

"I am so grateful to everyone who has loved and played 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' over the past ten years," the 43-year-old told the US celebrity portal in a statement. "This journey has meant so much to me, but I've realized it's time to put that energy into other passions."

It is not known how involved reality TV star and entrepreneur Kardashian really was recently. At least initially, she is said to have put a lot of time into the project. Former Glu boss Niccolo De Masi told the Wall Street Journal in 2014 that the two wrote around three emails a day and chatted once a week. Among other things, Kardashian is said to have approved every single item of clothing in the game at the time.

The aim of the game? To achieve as much fame as possible and become a celebrity. The game was certainly ridiculed by many video game fans, but it also had many fans - especially at the beginning. The entertainment portal "Polygon " even voted "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" the 86th best video game of the decade in 2019 - on the grounds that it was a pioneer for games developed primarily for young women.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de