Small tsunamis reach South Korea

On New Year's Day, 21 earthquakes shake the west coast of Japan within an hour and a half. The Japanese Meteorological Agency then warns of tsunami waves up to five meters high. These have not yet materialized, but the danger is not over - neither in Japan nor in South Korea.

The quakes on the west coast of Japan have also triggered warnings of tsunami tidal waves in South Korea. The eastern province of Gangwon warned residents in several cities and counties of tsunamis by text message, reports the national news agency Yonhap. People near the coast should seek safety in higher areas. In the early evening (local time), the weather bureau registered a tsunami wave of 67 centimetres off the coastal town of Donghae, it added. Subsequent waves in the Sea of Japan (Korean: East Sea) could reach a more dangerous level.

According to the report, tidal waves could occur in Gangwon province in the next 24 hours. However, no damage has been reported so far. The Korean peninsula is surrounded by the sea on three sides.

A series of severe earthquakes shook the west coast of Japan on New Year's Day and triggered warnings of tsunami tidal waves - which the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center was able to lift in many areas: "The tsunami threat is largely over," announced the warning center based in the US state of Hawaii. Previously, some Japanese coastal areas had also been hit by tidal waves that were a good one meter high. The Japanese Meteorological Agency had warned of a tsunami wave up to five meters high for the Noto peninsula. It is still advising evacuated citizens not to return to their homes. Tsunamis are still being registered, it says.

"Please help us"

The series of earthquakes in the Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture also caused houses to shake in the capital Tokyo. The exact extent of the damage caused by the natural disaster is still unclear. Photos published by the "Yomiuri Shimbun" newspaper from Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture show a partially collapsed house and deep cracks in the streets. According to television reports, a house in Wajima also caught fire. A video was published on X showing a row of toppled wooden houses. One voice comments: "This is the Matsunami district of Noto. We are in a terrible situation. Please come and help us."

The Japanese Meteorological Agency recorded a total of 21 earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 in just over an hour and a half. The most severe quake reportedly occurred at around 4.10 pm (local time, 8.10 am CET) and, according to the agency, had a magnitude of 7.6. The US earthquake monitoring agency USGS gave the magnitude as 7.5. Residents of the affected areas were then called on Japanese radio stations to immediately seek safety in higher areas.

Power outage in 33,500 households

According to preliminary information from the government, the operation of nuclear power plants in Japan was not affected by the earthquakes. However, the earthquakes caused a power outage in around 33,500 households. Roads were closed and train services were canceled.

Japan is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently in this area. For this reason, strict building regulations apply in Japan and earthquake drills are held regularly.

On March 11, 2011, the east coast of Japan was hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and a tsunami. The natural disaster claimed the lives of 18,000 people. The tsunami also hit the Fukushima nuclear power plant, causing huge explosions and a meltdown in three reactors. It was the world's worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

