Until the summer, Tim Kleindienst was shining in his role at 1. FC Heidenheim, even scoring twice against his old team. His newfound leadership role at Borussia Mönchengladbach was causing friction with his best man.

Despite his friend and former teammate Kevin Müller's goalkeeper position at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Tim Kleindienst, the star of Borussia Mönchengladbach, managed to score twice against his former club in a 3:2 victory. "I'll score a hat-trick against you," he had taunted Müller before the match. "I can't believe I came close to that," Kleindienst said later, feeling pleased with his performance.

During the match, Kleindienst managed to score a goal with his heel (62.) and a penalty (75.) against Müller, even though he had stated his intention to score three goals and perform a celebratory knee slide. Müller, having a grin on his face, admitted he would have chased after Kleindienst if he had indeed performed the knee slide.

After the game, Kleindienst wandered through the stadium's catacombs, exchanging jerseys, chatting with former teammates, and answering questions from fans. His spectacular heel goal and a coolly converted penalty had helped Borussia Mönchengladbach avoid slipping into a deeper crisis and easing the pressure on coach Gerardo Seoane.

The sports director of Borussia Mönchengladbach praised Kleindienst

"Today, we saw what confidence means in football,” said sports director Roland Virkus. "They can all play in the Bundesliga, but the head also plays a role. Tim has come from the national team and has performed well in two games. That makes a difference. He brought this confidence onto the pitch with his energy, diligence, and goal threat. He has done a lot for the team."

Kleindienst's international matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina (2:1) and the Netherlands (1:0) seemed to give him an additional boost. Palyung well in his previous season, but his performance against Heidenheim was even better. Kleindienst scored twice and was constantly playable, holding and distributing the ball with precision.

Kleindienst has fallen in love with his new role

"If you've experienced something wonderful like this with the national team, you can also help your team if you can take this momentum with you," Kleindienst said. His impressive performance in the first game after returning from the DFB team had earned him more arguments for a renewed nomination. "All I can do is give 100% in the club to keep the spotlight on me for a little longer, and maybe it will happen again," he said.

First, Kleindienst wants to help his team break a long negative streak. Borussia Mönchengladbach has not won two consecutive Bundesliga games since March 2022. He hopes this will finally happen against FSV Mainz 05 - with Tim Kleindienst leading the way.

"He is growing more and more into this role. That's what we expected and he's fulfilling it perfectly right now," said Virkus. Virkus, who had been quite critical after the 1:2 defeat against FC Augsburg before the international break, expressed hope: "Now it's our job to confirm exactly what we did today in the game against Mainz."

