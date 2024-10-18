Small Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) showcasing uncommon attributes: Suzuki Vitara

If you're in the market for a compact SUV, you've got plenty of used models to choose from. However, most of these don't compare to what the Suzuki Vitara brings to the table since 2015.

The Vitara stands out with a blend of popular and less common features in a compact SUV. It offers all-wheel drive and automatic transmission as optional add-ons. Plus, its stylish Japanese design is a hit with TÜV inspectors.

Quality

When it comes to quality, the Vitara doesn't disappoint. The main inspection (HU) usually goes smoothly, with an error rate below the average of all inspected vehicles across its lifespan. However, potential buyers should scrutinize the steering and lighting system and be aware of possible oil leaks.

Body and Interior

At 4.17 meters long, the Vitara is a five-seater, although only two adults can comfortably fit in the back seat. The front has enough space for people of average height. The trunk can hold between 375 to 1120 liters of cargo. The interior is functional rather than lavish, but the material quality is consistent. Uniquely for a compact SUV, the Vitara offers all-wheel drive (Allgrip).

Following a summer 2018 facelift, the Vitara sported a new vertical radiator grille and revised rear light graphics. Inside, the facelift included soft-touch surfaces and a color display in the instrument cluster.

Engines and Drivetrain

The initial 2015 model was equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine producing 88 kW/120 PS, later joined by a 1.4-liter turbo with 103 kW/140 PS and a 1.6-liter diesel with 120 PS. With the facelift, the base gasoline engine was retired and replaced by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo producing 82 kW/111 PS. The diesel engine was discontinued. Transmission options included a six-speed automatic or a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (diesel).

In early 2020, Suzuki streamlined the powertrains, retiring the three-cylinder turbo and revising the 1.4-liter turbo to deliver 95 kW/129 PS. The manual six-speed gearbox and mild hybrid support were now its only available combinations. Since early 2022, a 1.5-liter full hybrid was added to the range, producing 85 kW/115 PS and an automated six-speed transmission.

Equipment and Safety

The Vitara comes in Suzuki's familiar trim levels: Club, Comfort, and Comfort+. At the top tier, features include climate control, a rearview camera, 17-inch alloys, navigation, and a panoramic glass sunroof. After the facelift, the safety features included traffic sign recognition, cross-traffic warning, blind spot warning, and lane departure warning. However, not all of these advanced safety features are available in the base model.

Conclusion

The Suzuki Vitara shines with its excellent TÜV ratings, optional all-wheel drive, and automatic transmission, which is a rarity in the compact SUV segment. Online marketplace mobile.de currently lists around 2000 used Vitara models for sale, starting at around 8000 euros.

The Suzuki Vitara's used models, available in abundance, are highly sought after in the compact SUV segment. When considering used cars, the Vitara's impressive TÜV ratings and availability of all-wheel drive and automatic transmission are compelling factors.

Read also: