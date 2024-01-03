Skip to content
The customs badge on an officer's uniform. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Uckermark - Small monkey seized during customs check on A11 highway

Customs officers have discovered a monkey during an inspection of a car on the A11 near Gramzow (Uckermark district). During the check, which was carried out last Friday, the driver initially did not declare any goods, as the main customs office in Frankfurt (Oder) announced on Wednesday. However, shortly afterwards various bags of animal food and a plastic syringe containing a liquid food preparation were found in the trunk.

In a shopping bag behind the driver's seat, the officers finally located a small animal transport box. Inside, between cloths: the very small live monkey. The driver stated that he had brought the monkey from Poland for a family member and was only the transporter. He was unable to produce the required accompanying documents. The animal was seized and taken to Angermünde Zoo. The driver is being investigated.

