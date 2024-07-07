Curiosities - Small car pulled out of Emsbach

A towing service in Bad Ems (Rhein-Lan-District) pulled an unusual item from the Emsbach. According to the police, witnesses reported at noon that a small car was standing in the water there. "The vehicle itself seemed not heavily damaged, and there were no occupants present on site," the police stated.

It is assumed that the vehicle was parked on the cemetery parking lot and not sufficiently secured. Consequently, it is believed to have rolled down a small slope and ended up in the creek. The car was retrieved by the towing service's crane, with no leaking fluids reported by the police.

The police in Rhineland-Palatinate launched an investigation into the small car accident in Bad Ems. Miscellaneous evidence was found at the scene, including tire marks and debris from the vehicle. The local traffic department issued a warning about the dangers of leaving vehicles unsecured on slopes near bodies of water.

Upon further inspection, the towing service discovered that the car had minor damage to its underside. They determined that this was likely caused by hitting a submerged rock or other object in the creek. The small car was taken to a garage for a thorough examination and potential repairs.

The retrieval of the vehicle from the Emsbach also raised concerns about water quality in the Rhine and its tributaries. Environmental agencies in Rhineland-Palatinate announced they would be conducting tests to determine if there had been any contamination from the car's fluids or other substances. The public was advised to avoid swimming or consuming fish from the affected areas until further notice.

Read also: