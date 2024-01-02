Weather - Slippery roads and snow in the new year: increased risk of flooding

The risk of flooding in Bavaria is increasing due to continuous rain in the coming days. According to the Flood Information Service (HND), small floods could occur in some areas and fields and roads could be flooded. According to the HND, Lower Franconia and Eastern Bavaria will be particularly affected. A significant rise in water levels is expected in the catchment areas of the Naab and Regen rivers, the Franconian Saale, the Tauber, the Upper Main and the tributaries of the Regnitz.

The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting continuous rain around the northern and eastern low mountain ranges from Tuesday night until Thursday night. The Rhön, Frankenwald and Fichtelgebirge could see heavy amounts in some areas.

The new year will also start with icy conditions, frost and snow in parts of Bavaria. According to the DWD, it will be icy in the eastern low mountain ranges and the Rhön on Tuesday. Above 600 to 800 meters, there could be between 5 and 10 centimeters of fresh snow in places. It will also be stormy in Bavaria: in the west, there may be strong to gale-force gusts, with gale-force gusts also possible at higher altitudes in the Alps and low mountain ranges. According to the information, heavy squalls are possible at summit locations and hurricane-force gusts of up to 110 km/h on high Alpine peaks.

Report of the HND DWD averaging

Source: www.stern.de