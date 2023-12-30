Slipknot have a lawsuit on their hands

The band Slipknot is being sued by the executor of the estate of their deceased former drummer Joey Jordison. Among other things, the metal band is accused of exploiting the drummer's death to promote their new album.

Metal band Slipknot are once again having to deal with a dark chapter in their past: The executor of the estate of Joey Jordison, co-founder and former drummer who died in 2021, is suing the band led by frontman Corey Taylor. The allegation: Slipknot had enriched themselves with Jordison's property and exploited his death to boost record sales.

Jordison left Slipknot in 2013 - whether voluntarily or not was never fully clarified publicly. The only fact is that the musician suffered from the rare spinal cord disease transverse myelitis and was no longer able to move his left leg properly.

As a result, the band presented his departure as a voluntary decision. However, the drummer publicly contradicted this account and claimed that he had been ruthlessly kicked out of the band. In 2021, Jordison died unexpectedly in his sleep at the age of just 46.

Slipknot deny the allegations

According to the US portal "TMZ", the lawsuit claims that the 2022 album "The End, So Far" did not sell well, which is why Jordison's death was exploited to increase revenues. Among other things, it was claimed that the processing of Jordison's death played a major role during the production of the record. The album was later publicly dedicated to the deceased drummer.

However, all of this was just a staging, according to the lawsuit. Taylor and Co. also failed to contact Jordison's family after his death to express their condolences, as stated. Jordison claimed during his lifetime that Slipknot had kicked him out of the band by email.

The drummer and the remaining Slipknot members are said to have at least agreed that his property - including his drum equipment - would be returned to him. According to the lawsuit, however, there are still "at least 22 items" in the band's possession. These include masks worn by the band during live performances and Jordison's Adidas sneakers. Some of these items are also part of a traveling exhibition presented by Slipknot at various locations.

Slipknot have responded to the allegations and deny them. The band's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de