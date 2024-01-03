Ministry of the Interior - Slightly fewer police operations at the turn of the year

The number of police operations at the turn of the year fell slightly year-on-year. On the night of New Year's Day 2024, there were 2757 deployments, according to the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior. According to the figures, there were 2956 deployments a year earlier.

Around 550 criminal proceedings were initiated after the most recent turn of the year. However, the figure is not yet final. A comparative figure is not available. The number of offenses against emergency services is also still unknown; last year there were 42.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 22 police officers, two firefighters and one member of the emergency services were injured on New Year's Eve. In 22 cases, these were attacks.

Wolfsburg police reported an assault on officers with illegal firecrackers on Tuesday. Shortly after the turn of the year, firecrackers were thrown in the direction of police officers during an operation. Five officers suffered blast trauma from the detonation of the "atypically loud" firecrackers, according to the report, but were still fit for duty.

The suspected firecracker thrower tried to flee, but was stopped in the adjacent stairwell. The 22-year-old from Wolfsburg was taken into custody to prevent further offenses. Criminal charges were brought against him for assaulting law enforcement officers and offenses under the Explosives Act.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de