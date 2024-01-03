Consumers - Slight rise in inflation rate in Saarland in December

After months of decline, the inflation rate in Saarland rose again slightly in December. It stood at 4.1 percent after 3.7 percent in the previous month of November, as announced by the Saarland State Statistical Office on Wednesday. This is the first increase in inflation since August 2023. The annual average inflation rate for Saarland was calculated at 5.8 percent. The inflation rate is a measure of how prices for goods and services change on average.

Prices for energy and food in particular rose in December compared to the same month in the previous year. Saarlanders had to pay 15.8 percent more for household energy and an average of 11.9 percent more for electricity. However, prices for heating oil (down 13.9 percent) and firewood or wood pellets (down 15.0 percent) fell. Food was 4.3 percent more expensive.

Source: www.stern.de