Slight rise in fuel prices

Fuel prices rose slightly at the beginning of the year. Petrol cost an average of 1.728 euros, 2.1 cents more than in the previous week, according to the ADAC on Wednesday. Diesel rose by one cent per liter to 1.698 euros.

"However, an increase for both fuels was to be expected in view of the higher CO2 levy at the turn of the year from 30 euros to 45 euros per tonne," explained the car experts. Calculated per liter, increases of 4.3 cents for petrol and 4.7 cents for diesel were even expected. On the one hand, this had been offset by falling crude oil prices, and on the other, the higher CO2 tax had probably already been anticipated to some extent.

Source: www.ntv.de