Flood - Slight relaxation in the district of Celle

The flood situation in the district of Celle in Lower Saxony has eased somewhat compared to the previous day. The water levels are falling slightly in all areas, as the administration announced on Saturday morning. However, the highest reporting level at the gauges has still been exceeded, meaning that there is still a threat of major flooding. "However, we must remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely," said District Administrator Axel Flader (CDU).

On Saturday night, the municipality of Winsen/Aller and the town of Celle were warned of possible power and mobile phone failures due to the suspected rise in water levels. According to the police, however, this has not yet happened. Numerous roads in the region are still closed, according to the district.

Evacuated residents in Winsen have returned to their homes several times, the district also announced. The fire department had brought the people back. A ban on entering the evacuated areas had therefore been issued.

Celle district website with situation update

Source: www.stern.de