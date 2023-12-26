Migration - Slight increase in the number of deportations from MV in 2023

The number of deportations in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern increased slightly at the end of the year. As of November 30, 169 people had been deported from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, according to the Ministry of the Interior. This included 47 transfers to EU member states in accordance with the so-called Dublin III Regulation. In 2022, the number of deportations from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as of November 30 was 141, 21 of which were under the Dublin Regulation.

According to this regulation, asylum seekers should be registered in the country where they first entered the EU. As a rule, this country is also responsible for the asylum application. In practice, the system only works to a limited extent. 44,744 people who applied for asylum in Germany in the first nine months of this year had already done so in another EU member state, according to the German government in November.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Schwerin, there were 4035 people in MV who were required to leave the country as of October 31. However, 3546 of them had a tolerated stay permit. This means that 489 people could be deported at any time. So far this year, most deportations have been to Georgia (22). North Macedonia and Serbia each received 13 people.

The immigration authorities and state police forces are responsible for deportations. The MV state police take the people concerned to the respective border crossing and hand them over to the federal police, who are then responsible for cross-border traffic.

A case in Schwerin only caused a stir in mid-December. There, the police were asked by the immigration authorities in Kiel to take two young Afghans into custody in order to deport them to Spain. The 18 and 22-year-old men had initially lived in Schleswig-Holstein and then found church asylum in Schwerin with their mother, father and two younger siblings. In order to prevent the deportation, the family barricaded themselves in the church building, but the officials forced their way in.

The authorities' action against the family, who according to a church spokeswoman were under acute threat in their Afghan homeland and had been promised asylum by the German side, was met with harsh criticism. According to the information provided, this was the first time that church asylum had been broken in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The planned deportation of the two men was suspended by the responsible authorities in Kiel.

Source: www.stern.de