Slight fall in new orders in the main construction sector

Incoming orders in Hamburg's main construction sector reached a value of around 1.9 billion euros in the first nine months of 2023. This is 7.2 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, as announced by Statistics North on Wednesday. However, after deducting inflation, i.e.

Cranes and scaffolding on the construction site of an apartment building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Business figures - Slight fall in new orders in the main construction sector

Incoming orders in Hamburg's main construction sector reached a value of around 1.9 billion euros in the first nine months of 2023. This is 7.2 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, as announced by Statistics North on Wednesday. However, after deducting inflation, i.e. adjusted for prices, this represents a decrease of 1.6 percent.

In building construction, the value of incoming orders fell by 10.6 percent after adjustment for inflation. In civil engineering, however, the order situation improved by 14.2 percent. In particular, new orders rose in other public civil engineering, which includes civil engineering projects such as rail infrastructure improvements and bridge construction. Their value increased by 42.5% year-on-year to a good 400 million euros.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the larger companies in the main construction industry with 20 or more employees generated a turnover of just under 1.75 billion euros. This is an increase of nine percent compared to the first nine months of the previous year. Price-adjusted turnover hardly changed compared to the same period last year (plus 0.2 percent). However, according to the statisticians, there was a significant fall in turnover of 9.1 percent in residential construction after adjusting for prices.

