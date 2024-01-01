Munich - Slight drop in police deployment figures on New Year's Eve

Bavaria's police were slightly less busy at the turn of the year than the year before. According to Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the police headquarters in Bavaria registered 3316 operations, compared to just under 3390 the previous year. New Year's Eve in Bavaria was largely peaceful, Herrmann reported on Monday. There were no major riots or excesses.

Targeted attacks on emergency services were completely out of the question, he continued. Across Bavaria, 31 attacks were registered, compared to 34 in the previous year. Eleven police officers were slightly injured.

A general ban on fireworks would not be proportionate, Herrmann said. "The vast majority of the population handle New Year's Eve fireworks responsibly." A minority that would go on the rampage would not change this. "A general ban on firecrackers or bans on the sale of pyrotechnics" would not solve the real problem: "the increasing brutalization of rioters and the dwindling respect for emergency services, who are not only pelted with fireworks, but also with stones and bottles."

