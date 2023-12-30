Heath district - Slight all-clear at Serengeti Park: water is draining away

The critical flood situation at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony, has eased slightly. Pumps on the grounds had managed to push large amounts of water behind the dyke in the direction of the Meisse, said a spokeswoman for the theme park north of Hanover on Saturday. The water in the antelopes' and giraffes' animal house had also sunk noticeably and flowed out of the building again.

Just one day earlier, park employees had prepared an emergency evacuation plan for transporting the animals out of the house under anaesthetic. The giraffes and antelopes are now dry. For the first time, it is now also possible to set up a generator to supply the building with electricity and heat again, said the spokeswoman.

According to the park, large parts of the grounds are still flooded and in some cases inaccessible. The Meiße River, which has burst its banks, borders the zoo. There are also several watercourses and lakes on the site that have overflowed due to the rising groundwater. The park is home to lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants, among others.

