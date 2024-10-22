Slender, single-unit high-rise building proposed for Dubai's skyline

The Muraba Veil is projected to soar 1,247 feet high, but will only span 74 feet wide, as per information shared by the project's architects and developers.

This towering 73-story edifice will encompass 131 dwellings, each boasting between 2 to 5 bedrooms, as stated in a communique sent to CNN by the Emirati-based developer, Muraba. This high-end residential complex will offer a diverse collection of recreational facilities, such as a spa, eatery, gallery, padel court, and private cinema, as mentioned.

This architectural marvel will be constructed adjacent to a canal, near Dubai's primary transit artery, Sheikh Zayed Road. The project is the brainchild of Spanish architecture firm RCR Arquitectes, who were conferred with the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 2017, often referred to as the "Nobel of architecture."

This marks the fifth project collaboration between Muraba and RCR Arquitectes, with an expected completion date of December 2028.

Unsurprisingly, securing a residential space in this city's latest luxurious address does not come at a cheap cost - prices commencing at 18 million dirham ($4.9 million).

Each apartment will occupy the building's full width, designed in the style of traditional Arabian houses, centered around an inner courtyard and softened by shadows and green foliage, as indicated by the developers.

The building's design unfolds in a series of layers, with the initial layer being a customized stainless steel mesh, known as the "veil," described by the creative team as "porous and adaptive, mirroring the various hues of the sky."

Rafael Aranda, founder of RCR Arquitectes, mentioned in a press statement, "We are enthusiastic about creating buildings that are responsive to their surroundings, integrating seamlessly into the site and its native landscape. They must interact with nature and embody the spirit of local culture."

Dubai's skyline currently hosts the world's tallest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa, reaching 2,717 feet, with another skyscraper - the Burj Azizi, planned to reach 2,379 feet, both due for completion in 2028, as announced by the project's developer.

Presently, Dubai houses the most towers exceeding 300 meters (984 feet) in height, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The city is no stranger to record-breaking structures, showcasing the world's highest infinity pool, the largest natural flower garden in the world, and the largest picture frame on the planet, among others.

Rebecca Cairns, CNN contributed to this report.

This architectural masterpiece, designed by the esteemed RCR Arquitectes, will feature apartments styled after traditional Arabian houses. The building's exterior, a porous and adaptive veil of customized stainless steel mesh, mirrors the changing hues of the sky, reflecting the firm's commitment to creating structures that harmonize with their environment.

Read also: