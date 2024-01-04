Weather service - Sleet and slippery roads in Berlin and Brandenburg

As temperatures drop, rain and sleet will make the roads in Berlin and Brandenburg slippery over the next few days. According to the German Weather Service in Potsdam, it will rain on Thursday at six to nine degrees, with sleet expected in northern Brandenburg in the afternoon. The wind will pick up and turn to the north.

On Friday, it will only reach minus one degree in the Uckermark and plus four degrees on the Elster, sleet is expected and it will be icy. The weekend will start on Saturday with heavy clouds and snow showers. Temperatures will be between minus three degrees in the Uckermark and plus two degrees on the border with Saxony.

Weather Berlin and Brandenburg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de