Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlinsleetnorth brandenburgbrandenburgpotsdamdwdrainweatheruckermark

Sleet and slippery roads in Berlin and Brandenburg

As temperatures drop, rain and sleet will make the roads in Berlin and Brandenburg slippery over the next few days. According to the German Weather Service in Potsdam, it will rain on Thursday at six to nine degrees, with sleet expected in northern Brandenburg in the afternoon. The wind is...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

Weather service - Sleet and slippery roads in Berlin and Brandenburg

As temperatures drop, rain and sleet will make the roads in Berlin and Brandenburg slippery over the next few days. According to the German Weather Service in Potsdam, it will rain on Thursday at six to nine degrees, with sleet expected in northern Brandenburg in the afternoon. The wind will pick up and turn to the north.

On Friday, it will only reach minus one degree in the Uckermark and plus four degrees on the Elster, sleet is expected and it will be icy. The weekend will start on Saturday with heavy clouds and snow showers. Temperatures will be between minus three degrees in the Uckermark and plus two degrees on the border with Saxony.

Weather Berlin and Brandenburg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest