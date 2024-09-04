- Slated Organ Transplant Competitions of 2025 Set in Dresden

The inaugural Global Organ Transplant Games (GOTG 2025) will shake up Germany from August 17 to 24, 2025, right in the heart of Dresden. Approximately 2,500 transplant recipients hailing from 60 different nations are expected to join the festivities, as per the organizers' declaration. President Steinmeier has graciously accepted the role of the games' patron.

The extravaganza is set to kick off with an intercontinental sacred service at the Frauenkirche, accompanied by the grand entrance of all competitors and nations. A charity race, open to all participants, is also in the works, reveals Gudrun Manuwald-Seemueller, CEO of World Transplant Games 2025 Dresden GmbH.

Dresden secured the rights to host this world-class event, which is essentially a global championship for athletes with organ donations, living donors, and donor families, back in 2022. Dirk Hilbert, the mayor (FDP), described it as an "unprecedented sporting milestone". Honored to be the hosting city, Dresden is ecstatic about showcasing its welcoming and passionate sports scene. Competitions in 17 sports will unfold, including the new Heinz-Steyer-Stadion.

Driven by More than Just Competition

As per the proclamation, GOTG 2025 is not just about sports. The fundamental message revolves around health education regarding organ donation. Retired football pro Ivan Klasnic - who underwent three kidney transplants upon his health decline - is the face of this cause. "Becoming an organ donor is an incredible way to make a difference," he asserted, as per the press release. "Anyone seeking a transplant is greatly reliant on the generosity of an organ donor."

