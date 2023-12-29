Skip to content
Skywalk in Willingen: Expectations clearly exceeded

At 665 meters, the Skywalk in Willingen is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Germany. Since its opening six months ago, the 100-metre-high structure has been a magnet for visitors, according to the operators.

A visitor walks across the Skywalk. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Six months ago, Germany's longest suspension bridge was opened in Willingen in northern Hesse. According to the operators, hundreds of people have been visiting the 665-metre-long "Skywalk" every day since then. The planners of the 100-metre high, free-swinging structure had expected 100,000 visitors per year. "We will evaluate the exact figures next year. But one thing is already clear: our expectations were clearly exceeded," said Managing Director Arndt Brüne. Even in the cold and rainy past weeks, the influx of visitors was still brisk. The weekends are still particularly popular, especially when the weather is good.

The Skywalk is a benefit for tourism in the entire region, explained Willingen's tourism director Norbert Lopatta. "Guests travel to Willingen from the surrounding tourist strongholds just to visit the suspension bridge." The suspension bridge appeals precisely to the target groups defined in the marketing concept - outdoor enthusiasts and families. The gastronomy, not only in the immediate vicinity, also benefits from the visitor magnet.

The operators already have plans for 2024: the access route to the Skywalk is to be significantly improved. In the medium term, children's hiking trails with various adventure stations are also to be created. A kiosk is to be opened at the beginning of January to cater for visitors who are hungry in between.

At 665 meters, the Skywalk Willingen is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Germany and the second longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world. Built in the Tibetan style, the 125-ton structure has no supports and swings freely above the valley. The Skywalk was originally announced as the longest suspension bridge of its kind in the world to date. It was to surpass the "516 Arouca" in Portugal with a length of 516 meters. In May 2023, however, a 721-metre-long pedestrian rope bridge opened in the Czech Republic at a height of 95 meters, the "Sky Bridge 721".

