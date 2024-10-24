Sky-high World Series ticket costs set new record highs

The median price for tickets on the secondary market currently stands at approximately $1,703, as reported by reseller TickPick. This surpasses the previous record set in 2016 by a narrow margin and more than doubles the average price from last year.

For the 2023 Series, which saw the Texas Rangers secure their initial title, the average cost per ticket was around $776 across five games, according to TickPick. The most expensive World Series on record occurred in 2016, featuring the Chicago Cubs versus Cleveland, with an average ticket price of $1,691.

The Series begins this week with the first of at least five games happening on Friday in Los Angeles. The least expensive ticket available through TickPick costs $975. The record-breaking prices apply to game three, set to take place in New York, with a standing room-only ticket priced at $1,476 and a physical seat going for $1,790.

The high ticket prices are likely due to several factors. Both teams hail from two of the most populous cities in the US, each boasting some of the most prominent baseball stars, such as the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Additionally, this is the first time in over forty years that the Yankees and Dodgers have faced off in the World Series, since their 1981 encounter.

The Yankees have amassed the most World Series championships with 27 triumphs, while the Dodgers won the World Series in 2018 and have earned a total of 7 titles.

The Fox broadcast network, which is airing the World Series, is expected to achieve record-breaking ratings due to similar reasons: both teams originate from the two largest TV markets, and their captivating playoff performances have resulted in substantial viewership.

Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that ratings for its cable networks FS1 and Fox Deportes, as well as its streaming platforms, have reached their highest levels since 2019, averaging 5.6 million viewers for the six games of the NL Championship Series.

TBS, like CNN, which falls under the ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery, reported that ratings for the AL Championship Series featuring the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians also hit multi-year highs on its network. The games were also broadcast on truTV and streamed on Max.

In light of the high demand, numerous businesses in the Los Angeles area are offering various packages to fans, such as luxury suites and tailgate experiences, aiming to capitalize on the record-breaking ticket prices. The establishment of a World Series business district around Dodger Stadium is expected to generate substantial revenue for local businesses.

