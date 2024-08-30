- Sky and clouds in Saxony-Anhalt – occasional bursts of thunderstorms

In Sachsen-Anhalt, residents can anticipate periods of sun and clouds, alongside scatterings of thunderstorms. As per the German Weather Service, there'll be isolated thunderstorms with wind bursts in the northern half till the morning, and likewise in the southern half starting from the afternoon. Some areas might witness heavy rainfall. Maximum temperatures could hit 29°C, while the Harz region maxes out at 24°C.

Throughout the night, there might be scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weather service reports a temperature dip to 11°C.

As per forecasts, Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, with temperatures climbing up to 26°C, while the Harz region stays at 23°C.

