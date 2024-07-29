Skoda Superb at TÜV - spacious, well-furnished, good

The Skoda Superb is the flagship of the Czech car manufacturer. Often used as a company car, it racks up the miles. However, its balance sheet at the main inspection by the TÜV is still quite good.

It drives a lot and has to endure a lot. In this respect, wear is inevitable, even for a representative vehicle like the Superb has become for Skoda. It is considered luxurious, spacious, but not infallible. "Overall, the Czech Passat brother is in good shape," summarizes the "Auto Bild TÜV-Report 2024".

Model History

The third generation under consideration started in 2015, was facelifted in 2019 - with LED headlights now standard, new assistance systems, and a larger radiator grille - and discontinued in 2023. The latest series has been available at dealers since then.

Body and Variants

The most sold was the Combi, the estate car, which Skoda added to the Superb range in 2010 during the period of the model series change. It is also available as a classic three-box sedan and in the Scout version with increased ground clearance and underbody protection. A plug-in hybrid was available for sale between 2019 and 2022.

Dimensions (according to ADAC)

4.86 to 4.87 meters x 1.86 meters x 1.47 to 1.50 meters (L x W x H)

Boot volume: 625 to 1760 liters (sedan), 660 to 1950 liters (estate)

Strengths

The Superb is a noble packhorse - especially the estate. It is a comfortable glider in both forms, but the one with the big mouth holds a record 1950 liters of luggage - a class record.

According to the "Auto Bild TÜV-Report 2024", the signs for steering and lighting are green at the MOT; here, the defect rates have been below average over the years. Oil loss is rare, and the brake system is also rarely criticized - with one exception.

Weaknesses

The exception is the brake discs, which suffer greatly in the car that racks up above-average miles. The result: high wear in all years of construction. The second quirk of the high-mileage model is worn-out springs and dampers, also independent of the year of construction. In the first two MOT terms, the result of the exhaust gas test is only at average level.

Breakdown Behavior

Looking at its breakdown statistics, the ADAC rates the Superb from the 2015 model year as reliable, with only models from 2019 located in the middle of its data collection. There are no statistically significant breakdown hotspots.

Engines

Petrol (four-cylinder, front and all-wheel drive): 92 kW/125 PS to 206 kW/280 PS

Diesel (four-cylinder, front and all-wheel drive): 88 kW/120 PS to 147 kW/200 PS

Plug-in hybrid (four-cylinder + electric motor): 160 kW/218 PS system power

Dealer Resale Value according to the German Automobile Trust (DAT) with statistically expected kilometers - three price examples

Superb 2.0 TDI Ambition 4x4 (6/2020); 147 kW/200 PS (four-cylinder); 87,000 kilometers; 22,551 euros

Superb Combi 1.4 TSI ACT Active (6/2016); 110 kW/150 PS (four-cylinder); 111,000 kilometers; 12,862 euros

Superb 2.0 TSI Scout 4x4 OPF (6/2022); 206 kW/280 PS (four-cylinder); 34,000 kilometers; 34,294 euros

The following models from the Superb lineup are not mentioned in the text: a four-door coupe variant or a high-performance RS version. The models that are excluded from the discussion include any limited-edition models or special versions of the Superb.

Read also: