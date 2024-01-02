Turn of the year - Skilled trades anticipate major uncertainties in 2024

According to the Baden-Württembergischer Handwerkstag (Handwerk BW), the skilled trades sector is facing a year characterized by great uncertainty in 2024. Overall, Handwerk BW expects sales growth of two to four percent, not yet taking inflation into account, according to the statement.

The order situation in particular is a factor of uncertainty in the new year. Many companies were still processing old orders last year, which is why capacity utilization remained high. However, customers were often reluctant to place new orders.

"Stability ensured once again"

For 2023, the association predicted a slight price-adjusted drop in turnover. "Compared to the economy as a whole, the skilled trades sector has once again ensured stability, and our companies have generally not been discouraged by the constant news of new crises," said Handwerk-BW President Rainer Reichhold according to the press release. Those who make such a constant local contribution to stability, while others have long been threatening to move abroad, also expect support where necessary.

"This is especially true in difficult budgetary times," said Reichhold. Canceling promised relief would be counterproductive. A weakening of businesses would also lead to falling tax revenues. "That is why we are relying on a more reliable policy for the coming year - especially at federal level, but also in the state with a view to the concrete results of the relief alliance," said Reichhold. The state government, local authorities and business and financial associations had agreed an alliance to reduce bureaucracy in 2023.

Source: www.stern.de