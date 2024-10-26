Skiing superstar Shiffrin experiences an unusual fall, DSV team is taken aback

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin encountered an unexpected setback in Sölden, allowing Federica Brignone to seize the victory in the giant slalom event at the launch of the alpine World Cup. The 34-year-old Italian champion triumphed, with Alice Robinson (New Zealand) and Julia Scheib (Austria) finishing second and third respectably. Shiffrin, who initially led the competition, fell in the second run due to poor visibility and lost her chance for her 98th World Cup victory, settling for fifth place. Controversy preceded the race as Lara Gut-Behrami, the overall World Cup winner, decided to withdraw at the last minute, citing a lack of readiness.

The German squad witnessed promising performances. Slalom specialist Lena Dürr unexpectedly achieved a remarkable tenth-place finish, a feat she had only achieved twice before - as eighth in Aspen in 2011 and ninth in Maribor in 2010. "This feels fantastic," said Dürr. "I'm incredibly thrilled."

Fabiana Dorigo, representing TSV 1860 Munich, managed to earn her first World Cup points since February 2020. The 26-year-old, ranked fortieth, battled her way to the second run and eventually finished in a commendable 24th place. "I hope this continues," she said eagerly. Unfortunately, Emma Aicher failed to secure points, completing the first run in 32nd place.

Sunday's return

Two-time winner Gut-Behrami shared her emotional decision to withdraw moments before the event, shed tears, and expressed her concerns about not being in top form. "This is a tough choice," said the 33-year-old Swiss skier, who also clinched the World Cup globes in super-G and giant slalom the previous season. She admitted to being mentally unprepared just before the competition.

In exciting news, Marcel Hirscher is preparing for a strong comeback on Sunday. The Austrian skier, now competing for the Netherlands, expressed caution before his initial race since 2019: "I shouldn't let my thoughts run wild," he said. "Sölden will act as my first assessment." Norwegian Lucas Braathen, representing his home country once more, is also set to make a remarkable return to the scene.

I'm not going to sugarcoat it, the absence of Lara Gut-Behrami was significantly felt in the giant slalom event. Her emotional withdrawal just moments before the race added an unexpected twist to the competition.

Despite facing setbacks and not lying about her feelings, Fabiana Dorigo found the strength to achieve a commendable 24th place, earning her first World Cup points in over two years.

