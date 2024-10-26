Skiing sensation Shiffrin encounters an uncommon tumble, DSV team expresses astonishment

Ski pro Mikaela Shiffrin was nearly securing victory in Sölden, but encountered troubles in the second round, ultimately placing far from the podium. Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami attracted attention prior to the race by deciding to withdraw. Upset newcomer Lena Dürr showcased her strength with a top-ten finish.

Initially, Italy's Federica Brignone triumphed in the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, outperforming Alice Robinson of New Zealand (0.17 second behind) and Julia Scheib of Austria (1.08 second behind) for the third spot. Shiffrin, who had been ahead after the initial run, dropped to fifth place due to the unfavorable visibility in the second round, missing out on her 98th World Cup victory.

Lara Gut-Behrami, the overall World Cup champion, unexpectedly pulled out from the race minutes before the start. Despite this, Germany's slalom specialist, Lena Dürr, shone by finishing an impressive tenth position. This was her best-ever result in a giant slalom, surpassing her eighth-place finish in Aspen in 2011 and her ninth-place finish in Maribor in 2010. "That truly feels amazing," expressed Dürr, beaming with joy.

Fabiana Dorigo from TSV 1860 Munich was the second German skier to collect World Cup points in over two years, finishing in a commendable 24th position. Dorigo, ranked 43rd, made it to the second run as 30th. "I certainly hope this continues," she said, confidently. However, only Emma Aicher failed to accumulate points, ranking 32nd in the first run.

A Remarkable Comeback on the Horizon for Sunday

Gut-Behrami, the victor from last year, announced her withdrawal just before the start, with tears in her eyes. "Making this decision was very difficult," she shared, "but I'm not in top form yet." The 33-year-old Swiss, who also clinched the World Cup crystal globe in super-G and giant slalom in the previous season, had already hinted at her mental readiness issues in the lead-up to the race.

Ski legend Marcel Hirscher will make a stunning return to the sport, representing the Netherlands this time around. The 35-year-old, who last competed in 2019, has set aside expectations for his first race back. "I shouldn't predict anything," explained Hirscher before his giant slalom debut: "Sölden will provide a first impression." Norwegian skier Lucas Braathen, now competing for his home country, is also set to make his return.

In the absence of some notable competitors, the stage was set for unexpected performances, including Lena Dürr's remarkable tenth-place finish.

